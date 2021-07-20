Rahm withdraws from WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Spain’s Jon Rahm plays his tee shot on the 3rd tee during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George’s golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

MEMPHIS — One of the top players in the field for this year’s WGC- FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the number-one player in the world, won’t be teeing it up out at Southwind in just three weeks.

And we have the Olympics to thank for that.

Despite previously committing to this year’s WGC-FESJI, Jon Rahm has withdrawn.

Rahm will be representing Spain in this year’s Tokyo Games and that competition ends the weekend before the best names in golf head to Memphis.

Right now, the only top ten players in the world that are in the field are Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

The deadline to commit is next Friday, July 30th.

The WGC- FedEx St. Jude Invitational runs August 5th through the 8th.