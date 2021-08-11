Quarterback not the only job up for grabs with the Tigers

GREENVILLE, NC – NOVEMBER 03: Memphis Tigers helmet sits on the sidelines during a game between the Memphis Tigers and the East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC on November 3, 2018. (Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — The Tigers current quarterback job, not the only open position with the season just over three weeks away.

Ryan Silverfield is also looking for a lead back with former Bartlett star Marquavius Weaver competing to be the top back on the depth chart.

Weaver was just recently put on scholarship and knows, with a long line of successful Tiger running backs now in the NFL, it is time for the U of M’s current backs to step up and continue that legacy especially after a disappointing 2020.

“It motivates us to the fullest but at the same time, we’re not the guys from the past. We’re the guys of the future,” Weaver said. “We want to continue to portray Memphis as ‘Running Back U’ but we’re not the guys from the past. We just have to change things and make it our way. People in the press talking about how the running backs, we fell off a year. That just fired us up. We’ve been fired up since the summertime. We started in the summer. We want to finish hopefully to a New Year’s 6 in January.”