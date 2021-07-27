QB questions dominate Tigers’ Media Day

MEMPHIS — Another step in a return to normalcy.

With fall camp set to open next Friday, Ryan Silverfield and his Tiger coaching staff met with the media Tuesday in the first in-person gathering since before the pandemic.

After a few introductions with a number of new coaches on staff this season, the focus quickly turned to the quickly approaching 2021 season and while Silverfield hit on a number of topics, the college football playoff, realignment, N-I-L and the like, you knew the most talked about topic was again the impending quarterback battle.

And no, Silverfield has not settled on a QB-1 yet.

Not even close.

“Reality is, it’s a true quarterback competition. You can sit here and say, you must really know. No, I don’t.” Silverfield said. “The good news is, I’m not scrambling to the transfer portal when we end this press conference to go find another quarterback. I really like what we have on our roster. I feel comfortable with all four guys that are competing. We’re just going to throw them out there and see what shakes out.”

“I think we’re ready to answer all these questions that you’re talking about,” said Tigers Offensive Coordinator Kevin Johns. “There’s a lot of unknowns. Yeah, Brady White’s not here and some other guys. Damonte Coxie. Kenny Gainwell. But boy, the next guy’s that have been waiting their turn, this is their turn. Again, they’ve put in a lot of hard work and now it’s time for us to put it on public display.”