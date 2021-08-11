PURE Academy QB Tevin Carter staying home to play for the Tigers

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS — While Ryan Silverfield has yet to name a starting quarterback for the upcoming season, he has landed one of the most coveted QB’s in the country.

PURE Academy standout and three star signal-caller Tevin Carter is staying home.

The 6’3”, 230-pounder committing to Silverfield and the Tigers Wednesday.

Carter picking the U of M over Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and the Rebels and becomes the crown jewel of the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class.

The top recruit to pick Memphis since T.J. Carter and Obinna Eze signed with the Tigers back in 2017.

Carter, who plans to enroll in January, made it to the finals of the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback competition and credits the Tigers’ coaching staff for swaying him away from those other Power 5 offers.

“The coaching staff, they bought all the way into me since I was in the eighth grade.  They kind of let me know that they trust me with their program,” Carter said. “The opportunities I got, in the city with me being a hometown kid.  I like the whole hometown hero thing even though I’m not really saving the team cause Brady White, he did great with the team.  I’ll just be, I wouldn’t say, following in his footsteps but I’ll pick up my own little legacy.  We got a winning culture.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Marion schools COVID

Court backlog affecting criminal cases

Houses closed over drug issues

Special Session for Masks?

Mid-South hospitals overwhelmed by rising Covid-19 cases

State to report COVID-19 numbers for classrooms

More News