PURE Academy QB Tevin Carter staying home to play for the Tigers

MEMPHIS — While Ryan Silverfield has yet to name a starting quarterback for the upcoming season, he has landed one of the most coveted QB’s in the country.

PURE Academy standout and three star signal-caller Tevin Carter is staying home.

The 6’3”, 230-pounder committing to Silverfield and the Tigers Wednesday.

I trusted the process. I could always see it in my dreams. My commitment…❗️#Pureyouth pic.twitter.com/bw3IZKJpkm — Tevin Carter (@tevincarter_2) August 11, 2021

Carter picking the U of M over Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and the Rebels and becomes the crown jewel of the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class.

The top recruit to pick Memphis since T.J. Carter and Obinna Eze signed with the Tigers back in 2017.

Carter, who plans to enroll in January, made it to the finals of the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback competition and credits the Tigers’ coaching staff for swaying him away from those other Power 5 offers.

“The coaching staff, they bought all the way into me since I was in the eighth grade. They kind of let me know that they trust me with their program,” Carter said. “The opportunities I got, in the city with me being a hometown kid. I like the whole hometown hero thing even though I’m not really saving the team cause Brady White, he did great with the team. I’ll just be, I wouldn’t say, following in his footsteps but I’ll pick up my own little legacy. We got a winning culture.”