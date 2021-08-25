Prized recruit Emoni Bates chooses Memphis Tigers

Tigers have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the second time in three years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It took longer than expected but the official decision is in and prized five-star forward Emoni Bates is now a Memphis Tiger.

The skilled 6-foot-9 Bates chose Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis on Wednesday over Oregon and the NBA’s G League, even though his father had scoffed at the report that Bates would be making his decision Wednesday.

Tiger fans are glad he did.

The No. 1 player in the class of 2022, who has already reclassified into the ’21 class and will now be paired with fellow five-star Jalen Duren, to give Hardaway and the Tigers the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the second time in three years.

Breaking: Emoni Bates announced that he has committed to the University of Memphis. pic.twitter.com/CSwHp9FTfT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 25, 2021

Forget just making the NCAA tournament for the first time in seven years. This team is set for even bigger goals this season with two of the top five players in the country now in the blue and gray.