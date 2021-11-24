MEMPHIS — He was part of Penny Hardaway’s first, number one recruiting class.

Tonight, Precious Achiuwa is back at FedExForum and hopeful to play when the Toronto Raptors take on the Grizzlies.

Achiuwa is listed as questionable for the game with shoulder tendinitis but really wants to play in what he considers a homecoming of sorts.

Achiuwa is also very excited about this latest group of Tigers, with big plans on how they’ll wrap up the upcoming season.

“Very talented. I’m sure everybody in the country knows that. They’re probably way more talented than we were. There’s so much talent on this team, versatility,” Achiuwa said. “When we got the number one recruiting class in the country, I was like, yeah. We did it again. It was like a proud moment. This is a city that I hold dearly to my heart. I’m always going to love this city forever. Same prediction when I was here, we’re going to win it all. All the smoke.”

Precious talks Tigers!! The former Tiger great, like the rest of us, excited for this year's @Memphis_MBB team with high expectations on how the season will end. pic.twitter.com/9OEazp5Fvf — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) November 24, 2021