SALT LAKE CITY — “Morant going right at Conley. Jaren a three for the lead, it’s in with five-point-seven. Jaren Jackson Junior triples the Grizzlies into the lead.”

That was the call from Grizzlies’ television play by play announcer Pete Pranica Monday night where, in a span of 48 hours, the Grizzlies played one of their worst games in recent memory, a 40-plus point loss to the TWolves and then went into Utah and beat one of the NBA’s best teams in the Jazz.

That’s the kind of season it’s been for this topsy turvy Grizzlies team.

So what was the difference between the Twin Cities and Salt Lake City?

Maybe it had something to do with a players only meeting that was called as soon as the Grizz touched down in Salt Lake.

It was a chance to talk things out.

Looks like it worked as the Grizzlies got 32 from Ja Morant, a career-high 28 from Desmond Bane and a season best 26 from Jaren Jackson Junior which included the game winner.

“We’ve kind of been up and down throughout the year. We got together as a team and talking about what kind of team we want to be, moving forward,” Bane said. “I think we responded great.”

“Probably some teams that don’t even have meetings like that or care what goes on,” Morant said. “The unit we have, the team we can be. We all know. We’re going to push each other till we get there.”

The Grizzlies open a three game homestand over the Thanksgiving holidays, Wednesday night when they host the Toronto Raptors, with former Memphis Tiger Precious Achiuwa listed as questionable with shoulder tendinitis.