MEMPHIS – They were called out over and over again during the Tigers disappointing four game losing streak that saw the U of M freefall from number-9 in the country to 5 and 4 on the season.

Penny Hardaway was not happy with his veterans.

Message received as it was those same vets that carried the Tigers to a seismic win over Alabama tuesday night.

Landers Nolley, DeAndre Williams, Lester Quinones, Alex Lomax and Malcolm Dandridge.

Those five scoring 58 of the Tigers 92 points against the Tide.

All took turns turning in big plays for the Tigers while the newcomers, that number one recruiting class, took a back seat.

From a Monday players-only meeting to a Tuesday beatdown of Bama, Hardaway’s veterans stepped up heading into another huge game, Saturday in Nashville against rival and 18th ranked Tennessee.

“All we asked the veterans to do was have pure hearts and don’t care how anything goes except for team. Be team,” Hardaway said. “Obviously, Landers, DeAndre, Alex, Malcolm and Lester all took that personally and came into today’s game and showed the young guys how it’s supposed to be done. That’s how we thought it was going to be from the very beginning.”

“It affected us in a positive way. It made us click on and lock in and we kind of tried to revert back to our winning ways, pick up where we left off last year from coming off an NIT championship,” said Tigers guard Landers Nolley. “Just knew we had to step up and be the veterans that coach wanted us to be and expected us to be from the beginning of the season.”