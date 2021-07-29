Oxford native out of Olympics after testing positive for coronavirus

TOKYO — American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks pulled out of the Tokyo Games because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Team USA confirmed the news on Twitter saying he has been placed in isolation and is being cared for by the USATF and USOPC staff.

“Sam is an incredible and accomplished member of Team USA and his presence will be missed. Out of respect for his privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time,” Team USA added.

(1/3) The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. — USOPC News (@USOPC_News) July 29, 2021

The news about Kendricks deprived the meet of one of its high-profile athletes and then rippled across the sport. The two-time world champion was one of dozens of athletes on the training track this week and Australia announced it had put its entire team in isolation and subjected it to testing after three athletes reported having casual contact with Kendricks.

The track field competition is scheduled to open Friday.