‘Our team is rallying around him’: Pittman on QB KJ Jefferson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WREG) — The Arkansas Razorbacks have their QB1. It’s KJ Jefferson, who had a good showing at Saturday’s scrimmage.

He did report to fall camp a little bigger than coaches expected, but Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman touted the 6-3 240 pound passer as “accurate” and comfortable leading this offense.

The former North Panola star impressed in his sole start last season at Missouri, and his team is rallying around him.

“I like KJ, you know,” said Pittman.” It’s so hard when the whistle is so fast on him but I believe he didn’t take a lot of sacks. He ran the offense well. I felt like he was accurate today. So, I think he’s starting to feel like he’s the man back there and our offense and our team is rallying around him, but I thought he has a good day throwing and running the offense. I thought he was accurate.”

The Razorbacks open up the season on Sept. 4 against Rice in Fayetteville. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.