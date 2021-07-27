Olympic champ Simone Biles out of team finals with apparent injury

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TOKYO — Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault.

The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.

According to the Associated Press, she returned with her right leg wrapped, hugged her teammates and put on her jacket and sweatpants. The team was forced to finish the competition without her.

