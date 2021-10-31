MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The 12th-ranked Memphis Tigers put a bow on preseason play with an 88-49 exhibition win over Lane College Sunday afternoon at FedExForum. Next up for the Tigers is the regular season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Tennessee Tech.

Landers Nolley II and Emoni Bates made their first appearances in Tiger uniforms this year, with Nolley II pouring in 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go along with five steals and four assists in 16 minutes. Bates added 12 points, six coming on 3-pointers, four rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes of action.

Josh Minott added 11 points, and Jalen Duren and DeAndre Williams had eight points apiece. Duren also grabbed six rebounds and swatted two shots.

The Tigers went 22-for-27 from the free throw line (.815).

Memphis forced 39 Lane College turnovers, which led to 34 points.

The Dragons are coached by former Tiger standout Andre Turner, who helped the Tigers to four-straight NCAA Tournaments from 1982-86 including the 1985 Final Four.

Tip-off at FedExForum on Nov. 9 is set for 7 p.m., and after that the Tigers play three more games at home before venturing to the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y., the week of Thanksgiving.