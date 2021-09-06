No Kiffin, No problem for Rebels in season-opening win over Louisville

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — Matt Corral threw for 381 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, Snoop Conner ran for a pair of scores and Ole Miss romped to a 43-24 win over Louisville.

Ole Miss won without head coach Lane Kiffin, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was not be able to accompany the team to its season-opening game in Atlanta.

Not a problem. Corral threw a 6-yard touchdown to Dontario Drummond, who finished with 177 yards on nine receptions. Corral also ran 6 yards for a score.

Louisville trailed 26-0 at halftime to cap an awful opening weekend for the Atlantic Coast Conference.