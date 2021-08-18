No Gunnell at practice for the Tigers

MEMPHIS — Just over two weeks away from the season opener and a big name, missing from Tigers practice on Wednesday.
Arizona transfer Grant Gunnell.
Gunnell, vying for the starting quarterback job, not at practice and is listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
Doesn’t seem to be of major concern right now for Ryan Silverfield outside of the missed time for Gunnell with the Tigers needing to make a decision at quarterback.
The former Wildcat is battling fellow transfer Peter Parrish, Keilon Brown and true freshman Seth Henigan to replace Brady White under center for the U of M.