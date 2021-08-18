No Gunnell at practice for the Tigers

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell (17) throws against Southern California during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

MEMPHIS — Just over two weeks away from the season opener and a big name, missing from Tigers practice on Wednesday.

Arizona transfer Grant Gunnell.

Gunnell, vying for the starting quarterback job, not at practice and is listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Doesn’t seem to be of major concern right now for Ryan Silverfield outside of the missed time for Gunnell with the Tigers needing to make a decision at quarterback.

The former Wildcat is battling fellow transfer Peter Parrish, Keilon Brown and true freshman Seth Henigan to replace Brady White under center for the U of M.

