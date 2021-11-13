MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 12/16 Memphis Tigers turned a 15-point halftime lead into an advantage as big as 49 late in the second half en route to a 90-51 win over North Carolina Central Saturday night at FedExForum.

Memphis (2-0) was led by Emoni Bates’ 15 points, and Jalen Duren added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Duren was held scoreless and had three rebounds in the first half. Josh Minott contributed nine points and nine rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench, and Tyler Harris buried 11 points in just eight minutes as a reserve.

Landers Nolley II and Lester Quinones were also in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Earl Timberlake turned in a well-rounded stat line of six points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 19 minutes of action.

After leading 38-23 at the break, Memphis scored the first 10 points of the second half and 15 of the first 17 to take a 53-25 lead. The Tigers limited North Carolina Central (0-2) to 26.2 percent shooting in the game (17-65) and 12.0 percent from 3-point range (3-25).

The Tigers went 31-of-47 from the free throw line, which was their third-most attempts from the charity stripe since 2010-11 and most in eight seasons.

North Carolina Central was paced by Eric Boone’s 13 points.

UP NEXT

Memphis welcomes Saint Louis to FedExForum Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Western Kentucky Friday at 7 p.m., before venturing to the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y., the week of Thanksgiving.