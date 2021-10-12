STARKVILLE — Nikki McCray-Penson has stepped down at Mississippi State, effective immediately to focus on her health.

McCray-Penson, a former Collierville star and All-American at Tennessee, replaced Vic Schaeffer and went 10 and 9 in her only season last year in Starkville.

She said she is facing health concerns she thought were behind her and needs to step away from coaching in order to devote her full time and energy to addressing those issues.

McCray-Penson is a breast cancer survivor, initially diagnosed back in 2013.