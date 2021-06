Majorettes and The Pride of the Southland Band perform an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Florida Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE — With the college football season, right around the corner, Tennessee Vols fans with something else to get excited about.

The university announcing on Tuesday that Neyland Stadium, celebrating 100 years, will operate at full capacity this fall with all the pageantry that makes gameday in Knoxville…pretty special.

The Vols open the Josh Heupel era Thursday night, September second in primetime against Bowling Green.