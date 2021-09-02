Next round of Big XII expansion could pass over Tigers again

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 18, 2016, file photo, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby addresses attendees during Big 12 media day in Dallas. The Big 12 board of directors meets Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Dallas and the topic of expansion will be addressed. Not necessarily decided, but definitely addressed. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

MEMPHIS — After losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, it looks like the Big XII has decided to expand again.  And again it looks like the University of Memphis is on the outside, looking in.

Down to just eight schools after the defections of both the Sooners and Longhorns, it looks like the BIG XII is looking to add four schools in this next round of expansion.

BYU and three teams from the AAC.

None named the U of M.

According to multiple reports, the Big XII is looking to add BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston.

So not only are the Tigers not in these expansion plans but if this happens, what happens to the American Athletic Conference after losing three of its top programs?

Safe to say, the Big XII is going of the offensive, at the AAC’s expense and by proxy, the U of M’s as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Security guards rescue Frayser man from burning apartment

Dr. Ron Buck

Dr. Ron Buck

DeSoto County superintendent avoids questions as doctors claim they’re being ignored

Confusion over COVID-19 messaging

Ousted TN health official sues health department

More News