Nervous times continue for SCS football coaches on the eve of a new season

MEMPHIS — For high school football players and teams in the City of Memphis, Opening Night is almost here and for Shelby County schools, it has been an almost two year wait to return to the field.

But these are still some nervous times.

While Shelby County schools stay focused on their first games this week since late 2019, there remains a cloud of uncertainty hanging over their returns.

With a surge in COVID cases and the return of a mask mandate in Shelby County, effective on the opening Friday night of the season, could Shelby County Schools actually pull the plug on another season, like it did back in 2020?

Another year altered by COVID-19?

That is something on the minds of many area coaches.

“Oh definitely.  I’m thinking about it all the time.  I’ve seen a couple of programs have to forfeit a few games already because they have COVID cases,” said Ridgeway head coach Duron Sutton. “We’re just trying to make sure our guys are protected as best as possible.  We’re just wishing for the opportunity to play.”

“You always have to have a little trepidation, knowing it’s a possibility,” said Whitehaven head coach Rodney Saulsberry. “So, we’re being careful and making sure we’re being conscience of it but we’re just going to keep on working until we know anything else.”

The 2021 high school football season kicks off Thursday night.

