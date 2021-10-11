MEMPHIS — For Memphis Tiger fans hoping to get some sort of resolution on the NCAA cloud that continues to hang over Penny Hardaway and the U of M basketball program, no such luck on Monday though the timeline released by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process, or IARP, does suggest a final decision is looming.

What we know for sure is that the investigation into the Tigers is over, completed in February of this year.

An investigation centered on James Wiseman and the school’s decision to play the prized prospect in three games at the start of the 2019 season, though he was likely ineligible after the NCAA ruled that Hardaway was a booster when he paid Wiseman’s mom $11,500 in moving expenses so Wiseman could play for him at East High School.

The University then received a notice of allegations in mid April and here’s the troubling part, an amended notice of allegations in early July.

Did NCAA investigators find more than just the Wiseman stuff?

Hardaway and the University have requested extensions, four times since June, maybe hoping to delay a final ruling until after this season when the Tigers, behind five stars Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates and the nation’s number one recruiting class, could make a run to the Final Four.

One last thing to remember, whenever a decision is made and sanctions rendered, the U of M cannot appeal.

The ruling of the IARP is final.

Here’s a look the Tigers’ timeline released by the IARP on Monday.

https://iarpcc.org/referred-cases/university-of-memphis/