NCAA Oxford Regional Field Set

We now know the path on the Road to Omaha as the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship field was announced Monday morning.



The Rebels were named as the No. 12 national seed and the top seed in the NCAA Oxford Regional. Mississippi will welcome No. 2 seed Southern Miss, No. 3 seed Florida State and No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri.



The Rebels’ postseason run will begin against Southeast Missouri on Friday, June 4, at 7 p.m. CT.



Mississippi will host its 10th NCAA Regional, all during the Mike Bianco era in Oxford. The Rebels are one of just five programs to host 10 or more regionals from 2004 to 2021. Swayze Field is also one of just eight in college baseball to host five or more regionals since 2014.



The Rebels are one of seven Southeastern Conference teams to host a regional this season, more than double any other conference.



Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 8 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). All eight super regional hosts will be selected from the 16 regional hosts.



There are 30 Division I Conferences which will receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 34 at-large selections. The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

