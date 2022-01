FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After leading Arkansas to a blowout win over Missouri Thursday night, Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman will miss the next few games after successful shoulder surgery in Fayetteville. It’s an injury that happened six weeks ago after a collision with a player.

Musselman will miss at least the next two games, at LSU and then home to South Carolina.

Assistant Keith Smart will coach the Razorbacks on an interim basis.