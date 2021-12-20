MEMPHIS – Christmas is coming early for Grizzlies’ fans as it looks like Ja Morant will be back in the line-up tonight when the Grizz take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, which they beat by an NBA record 73 points without Morant just a couple of weeks ago.

Out with a sprained left knee since the day after Thanksgiving while also spending time in the NBA’’s covid protocols, Morant was upgraded to questionable Monday and when this team lists a player as questionable, they usually play.

Something Morant hasn’t done since that Hawks game back on November 26th.

Without their star guard, the Grizzlies went 10 and 2.

“It’s been an interesting last couple of weeks,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “Obviously very excited to get him to that point. He’ll go through his pregame. He’s definitely a game time decision but everything he’s been doing testing wise and on the court, is trending in a really good direction. He’s so excited about what the guys have been doing. The confidence level is extremely high as a team and he knows he’s a big part of that.”