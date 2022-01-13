MEMPHIS – Ja Morant-mania continues to sweep across the NBA as the frontman to the league’s hottest team has moved up to number two in the latest round of fan voting for next month’s All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Since last week, Morant has moved past the Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic into the number two spot behind the Golden State Warriors Steph Curry in the vote for Western Conference guards.

Morant with over one-point six million votes, leading Doncic by over 200,000.

If Morant can stay in the top two, he’ll not only make his first All-Star Game appearance, Morant will be an All-Star starter. The fans make up 50-percent of the vote with media and players accounting for 25 percent each.

Funny thing is, those in the know know Morant can play even better despite being one of just five players in the NBA currently averaging more than 24 points, five rebounds and six assists a game.

“He’s been working in the dark the whole summer and a lot of people did not see that on social media whatsoever,” said Grizzlies acting coach Darko Rajakovic. “But he’s been putting in a lot of work and this is not the best Ja that you guys are going to be able to see. He’s just going to continue getting better and better.”

“Ja is Ja. He’s just locked in right now. He’s just tapped in right now. He’s a very good player. It’s something he’s just always had in his bag,” said Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. “He’s just able to show it and everyone is watching right now because we have been playing really well.”

“I’m blessed. I’ve been working to be in the position that I am right now. I’ve just got to continue to keep playing my game,” Morant said. “Continue to be aggressive out there on the floor and do whatever it takes for us to get a win.”

The Grizzlies go for their 11th straight win Thursday night, at home, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.