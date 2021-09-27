Morant making All-Star case heading into third season

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hangs from the rim after dunking in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — “No one’s asked about Ja. Ja Morant. All-Star this season. Ja, just wait until you see what we have from Ja Morant this season.”

Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman making sure he didn’t leave the podium at Media Day Monday without casting his vote.

Ja Morant–2022 NBA All-Star.

For all the storylines to Media Day…the new players like Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks’ new hairdo and a healthy Jaren Jackson Junior, this team will go as far as its third year superstar will take them.

Morant is coming off a season in which he averaged 19 points, four rebounds and seven and a half assists a game.

All-Star numbers if you ask me and don’t doubt for a minute that Morant wants to be named among the NBA’s best.

“100 percent,” Morant said. “I feel like Zach was there. He was able to see the work I put in this summer. So I feel like he’s telling you guys the right thing. Just stay tuned.”

“What also can’t be lost is, one of his goals is for this team to win as much as possible. That in itself carries an All-Star mentality.” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “I think the work that he’s put in this summer is gonna prove that he should be deserving of one of those spots. He’s motivated more than just being an All-Star or an All-NBA player. If he’s doing those things, he knows that it’s impacting our team’s success. I know deep down what kind of season he’s gonna have. It’s gonna speak for itself because of all the great work he’s been putting in.”

Morant and the Grizzlies open their three-day training camp on Tuesday.