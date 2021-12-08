MEMPHIS – With the two week timeline for a potential return to the Grizzlies from a sprained knee set for this friday, it looks like star guard Ja Morant might be away from the team for a little longer… and it has nothing to do with that injury suffered against the Atlanta Hawks.

Wednesday, Morant was not at Grizzlies shootaround as the team placed him in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Morant told us during Media Days that he was fully vaccinated with reports that he also has taken the booster shot.

If Morant tested positive for COVID-19, he’ll be isolated for ten days or produces two negative tests, 24 hours apart.

The Grizzlies have not said whether Morant tested positive or was a close contact with someone who did.

Either way, it seems unlikely Morant will be courtside when the Tigers host his alma mater, Murray State on Friday at FedExForum.