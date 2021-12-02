MEMPHIS — Just six days after star guard Ja Morant limped off the floor at FedExForum, Morant, back on the floor during this morning’s shootaround.

No crutches.

No brace.

Putting up shots on that sprained left knee.

What a difference a week makes, right. Last Friday, against the Atlanta Hawks, Morant hobbled to the sideline after a non-contact injury, going right to the locker room with what the team later called a sprained knee. The Grizzlies announced Morant would miss at least a couple of weeks.

But Morant has always been a quick healer and while he still won’t play against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he looks to be on pace to return sooner rather than later though the Grizzlies maintain the timeline hasn’t changed with the face of the franchise.

“Obviously, he’s been responding really well to the treatments, the lift sessions that he’s had,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “We’re sprinkling in small doses of on-court work, just to make sure his knee is moving. Seeing how he’s responding, day to day but there’s nothing to change the timeline right now. So far, so good.”