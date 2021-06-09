Mississippi State’s Road Dawgs Tour rolls into Memphis

MEMPHIS — A night after the Rebel Road Trip made a stop in Memphis, the Road Dawgs Tour pulled up in the Bluff City with everything Mississippi State, discussed Wednesday night at the Great Hall in Germantown.

The stop headlined by second year football coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State hoops coach Ben Howland, who both had young teams last season.

Howland’s group made it all the way to the NIT Championship Game before losing to the Tigers.

In Leach’s first year in Starkville, the Bulldogs went just 4 and 7 but they did win their last two games which included a victory over a top 25 Tulsa team in the Armed Forces Bowl.

“We had the youngest team in the BCS last year. We were able to rep some young guys. They’ll take that experience into this year,” Leach said. “I think we’ll have a number of guys get even better as they advance in their careers. We had a really enthusiastic spring and looking forward to camp.”

“It’s one of the best things about taking a young team into the NIT. Though it’s not the NCAA Tournament, which we all want to play in, playing in it was a real positive for the young group,” Howland said. “Get some postseason experience. It was also great exposure for the program.”