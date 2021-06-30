Mississippi State wins school’s first National Championship

Mississippi State celebrates after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt after the deciding Game 3 Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

OMAHA, Neb. — The wait is over for Mississippi State.

Will Bednar tosses six innings of no-hit, shutout baseball, combining with Landon Simms on a one-hitter as the Bulldogs blank Vanderbilt in the finals of the College World Series, 9-0 to win the school’s first ever National Title…in any sport.

Mississippi State outhit the Commodores 12-1 with Tanner Allen and Kellum Clark homering in a four-run seventh inning to help put Vandy away. The ‘Dores coming up short in their quest to win back to back titles.

“We’ve had our backs against the wall a lot of times. They’re just tough. We just have tough kids in our program. They’ll never give up and they kept playing until the very end. We’re the last one standing,” said Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis. “I told recruits in the recruiting process it would be like when the Cubs won it. When Mississippi State wins it, it’s going to be a big party and I have a feeling we’re going to have a big party tonight.