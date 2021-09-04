Mississippi State scores 21 points in the final 12 minutes and rallies for the biggest comeback in school history in win over LA Tech

Mississippi State wide receiver Jamire Calvin (6) sprints past the Louisiana Tech defense on his way to a 20-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Will Rogers threw for 370 yards and Mississippi State scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure a 35-34 come-from-behind victory over Louisiana Tech in a season opener.

LA Tech trailed 14-0 in the first quarter before scoring 34 unanswered points.

But in the game’s final 12 minutes, down 20, the Bulldogs regained their offensive composure.

Tech kicker Caleb Phillips missed a 46-yard field goal attempt in the game’s final seconds to complete the comeback.

Rogers was 39-for-47 with three touchdowns and one interception.

Austin Kendall was 20-for-36 for 269 yards and also led the team in rushing with 68 yards for the Bulldogs.