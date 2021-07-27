Mississippi State extends coach Lemonis after CWS title

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State says head baseball coach Chris Lemonis has signed a long-term contract extension, less than a month after guiding the Bulldogs to their first College World Series national championship.
A release states that Lemonis will earn a base salary of $1.25 million next year, followed by annual increases of $25,000. The contract’s length was not specified. Lemonis is 255-128-2 in seven seasons as a head coach, including 114-37 in three years at MSU.
That includes a 50-18 mark this spring, capped by the Bulldogs’ first national title in any team sport in their third consecutive CWS appearance.