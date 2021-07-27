Mississippi State extends coach Lemonis after CWS title

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mississippi State celebrates after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in the deciding Game 3 Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State says head baseball coach Chris Lemonis has signed a long-term contract extension, less than a month after guiding the Bulldogs to their first College World Series national championship.

A release states that Lemonis will earn a base salary of $1.25 million next year, followed by annual increases of $25,000. The contract’s length was not specified. Lemonis is 255-128-2 in seven seasons as a head coach, including 114-37 in three years at MSU.

That includes a 50-18 mark this spring, capped by the Bulldogs’ first national title in any team sport in their third consecutive CWS appearance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

The U.S. embassy in Japan

Huntington Beach restaurant known for ignoring COVID precautions now calls for only unvaccinated diners

Inside a KKK murder plot: Grab him up, take him to the river

Godfrey woman's TikToks about her grandfather go viral

Tropical storm brings wet, windy weather to Tokyo Olympics

Off-kilter Simone Biles withdraws from team compeition

More News