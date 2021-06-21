Mike Bianco gets contract extension

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — Mississippi Rebels head baseball coach Mike Bianco received a contract extension. This comes after Bianco was rumored to be interviewing for the LSU position, but Bianco says Oxford is home.

“Ole Miss is home for me and my family, and I am committed to bringing championships to Oxford,” Bianco said. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished over the past 21 years, and I look forward to building on that foundation and achieving new levels of success. I want to thank Rebel Nation for their unmatched support, year in and year out, and how they help make Swayze Field the greatest experience in baseball.”

The details of Bianco’s extension have not been released.

Bianco was named the head coach June 7, 2000. Since then, Bianco has become the winningest coach in program history and one of the top coaches in Southeastern Conference history while establishing Ole Miss as one of the premier programs in college baseball.

“Mike Bianco is our head coach, and with his contract extended to the maximum four years, we look forward to seeing him lead Ole Miss to new heights,” said Rebels Athletic Director Keith Carter. “We understand that the consistent success of our program will generate interest from other schools, and with any coach, there can be personal factors that come into play. Mike and I have been in constant contact and have been able to privately sort fact from fiction. Our program is poised to take the next step toward success in Omaha, and we believe Coach Bianco is the right person to guide us there.”

The Rebels’ 2021 season ended in the NCAA Super Regionals.