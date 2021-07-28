Mickelson is one of a trio of big names to commit to next week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

MEMPHIS — With Friday the deadline to commit to this year’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, a trio of big names added to the field Wednesday headlined by fan favorite Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson is back at TPC Southwind after winning this year’s PGA Championship.

Also teeing it up in Memphis next week is 2015 FedEx Cup champion Jordan Spieth, who just finished second in the British Open along with the world’s fifth-ranked player Xander Schauffele.

That gives the tournament four of the top five players in the world.

Spieth and Schauffele will both be making a third straight start at Southwind.

The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational runs from Thursday, August 5th through Sunday, August 8th.