Memphis opens doors to displaced Nicholls Colonels

MEMPHIS — With the season opener just days away, the Memphis Tigers will have some company out at South Campus this week as the Nicholls Colonels have arrived in Memphis a little bit early.

For very good reasons.

While the preparations continue for the Tigers, the U of M has also made arrangements to allow the Colonels to use their facilities on South Campus as the clean-up following Hurricane Ida continues throughout Louisiana, including Nicholls’ hometown of Thibodaux.

Nicholls arrived Wednesday night in Memphis and will share the facilities out at the Murphy Complex over the next two days leading up to kickoff, Saturday night at the Liberty Bowl.

“We can set them up a locker room in the turf field. Whatever it is to be accommodating for them. Help them find lodging, we’re 100% for,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “Like I said, their safety is our number one concern. If we can assist them, I think it’s good sportsmanship. To open our doors to them, anyway we can.”