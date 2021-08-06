Memphis native Sellers Shy lands role as CBS Sports’ lead golf producer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — In the last 60 years, only three people have held the position of lead golf producer for CBS Sports.

Memphis native Sellers Shy, who got his start in television at WREG News Channel 3, is proud to say he is now of them.

“I was a spotter in 1986 when Mike Hulbert, in his canary yellow pants, from 100 yards out puts it about to about a foot and wins the 1986 tournament at Danny Thomas over at Colonial,” said Shy.

“It’s very rewarding to finally come back to Memphis and see, be a part, and crown a champion at a place where you were just a spotter back many moons ago.”

And, being able to lead the coverage of the WGC FedEx-St. Jude Invitational, featuring the world’s top golfers for, a great cause, in his hometown is a momentous occasion in his 24-year career at CBS.

“It’s always been my goal to make sure Memphis shines in the brightest of lights.”

“I challenge myself because I know the efforts that others have made and I take great pride in showcasing this city, a city that I owe a lot to.”

It takes a massive crew to pull off CBS Golf broadcasts. Shy said he travels with a group of nearly 200 people to every event.

“We are a traveling circus. We’re a – the word is controlled chaos.”

“You got to love the job and you have to love the people that you work with and fortunately for us at CBS we have that perfect blend.”

A perfect blend that now has a perfect leader at the helm.