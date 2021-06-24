Memphis native Kennedy Chandler selected to USA U19 World Cup team

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas (WREG) — Memphis native Kennedy Chandler has made the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup team.

The team of 12 was chosen by the National Team Committee from 26 finalists. The team leaves Monday for Latvia and will compete July 3-11 in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, representing the United States.

Chandler, a 5-star Tennessee Vols commit, is ranked one of the top point guards in the nation for the Class of 2021. As a senior at Sunrise Christian Academy, he averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game. While in Memphis at Briarcrest Christian, he helped lead the Saints to the DII-AA state title.

He was named a McDonald’s All-American in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Investigations

More Investigations

Top stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Latest News Videos

LISTEN: Emergency scanner traffic from night Summer Wells went missing, 911 calls not released

TSA offering incentives for workers due to staffing shortages

FBI deploys specialized team of child abduction experts to assist in Search for Summer Wells

Missouri family visiting Virginia Beach finds vacation rental booked through Airbnb wasn’t actually available

More News