Memphis native Corey Beck inducted into Arkansas Hall of Honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WREG) — Former Fairley standout Corey Beck is now in the Arkansas Hall of Honor.

The former guard etched his name in the Razorbacks’ record books with his shooting percentage and assists, and helped lead the Hogs to a National Championship in 1994. He was named an Arkansas’ All-State SEC Basketball Legend in 2019.

Unfortunately, though, he didn’t think his induction into the hall would come, but he’s thankful it did.

“I did and that’s weird because I’ve been back here for the last 11 years with my paint company and my name was never mentioned,” Beck said. “So, after they inducted McDaniel and he was like well first is going to come the thing over in Nashville, the SEC Legions and then after that they gone induct you into the Hall of Honor. So, it was a blessing.”

Beck also spoke highly of current razorbacks coach Eric Musselman and the future of the men’s basketball program.

“Me and Musselman go way back from the CBA days. I know what kind of determination, what kind of heart he has, the passion about winning. I knew when he got here we got real lucky to get him. So, I’m looking forward to seeing how these guys are going to come together as a team, how they’re going to bond together because the talent is there but now it’s time to bond together on the floor.”

From arkansasrazorbacks.com, Beck was a 1995 All-SEC selection as he drained 49 percent of his 3-point shots, second on the school’s single-season list, while handing out 207 assists, which ranks third. Both of those totals are records by a Razorback for a senior season. For his career, Beck had 483 assists, third on the Arkansas all-time list as he led the team in the category in each of his three years with Razorbacks. In SEC games only, Beck made 54 percent of his shots for his career, which ranks second on the school’s all-time list. Beck had a double-double – scoring 15 points and snagging 10 rebounds – in the 76-72 victory over Duke to secure the 1994 NCAA Championship. The Memphis, Tenn., native would also be named to the 1994 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team. While Corliss Williamson and Scotty Thurman garnered most of the attention, Beck was described as the “blue-collar leader” of that squad. Beck went on to play in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.