Memphis native Bobby Cochran to compete in U.S. Senior Open

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WREG) — Out of nearly 3000 players across the country trying to qualify for this year’s U.S. Senior Open, Memphis native Bobby Cochran made the cut.

“I’ve been playing in a lot of tournaments this year. I’ve had a really good year so far, for the most part,” said Cochran. “So, it’s just the opportunity – I just turned 50 and an opportunity came up to try to qualify for the Senior U.S. Open. So, I said why not try and I made it. So, I’m really excited and looking forward to playing in the tournament.”

Cochran’s father taught him how to play at the age of 11, at Colonial Country Club in Cordova. But, it wasn’t until his time at Florida State when he truly fell in love with the game.

“We played in tournaments all of the time, then played high school golf tournaments,” Cochran said. “I always had that dream of playing in the PGA Tour.”

He made it a reality in 2000. Shortly after, Cochran took a break from the game, but got back in the golf business in 2009 becoming a PGA club professional.

Cochran knew he couldn’t stay away from the game too long, it’s in his DNA.

“My whole family and stuff, we play golf – my dad, my grandfather, so my whole life has been around the golf course.”

Cochran’s father, Bill, was the former head golf coach at Rhodes, taking that program to six NCAA championships in his 19 year career. His grandfather, Bob, was inducted in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and played alongside greats like Bobby Jones.

For Cochran, who sits in the Florida State Hall of Fame, his last PGA tournament was in 2003 at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis. He’ll be looking to continue the legacy of great golfing next month in Omaha.

“It has been 20 years, so we’ll see how it goes. I think the nerves and everything will be there, but that’s fun. That’s the good stuff. That’s why we compete.”

The first round of the U.S. Open starts July 8 at the Omaha Country Club.