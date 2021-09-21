Memphis mourns the loss of former assistant football coach Pete Mitchell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis is mourning the passing of former football assistant coach Pete Mitchell. Mitchell passed away on Sept. 17 at the age of 87.

After coaching at Melrose high school for 13 years, Mitchell moved to the University of Memphis in 1970 to join Billy Murphy’s staff as an assistant coach and recruiter and went on to work for the Tigers for six seasons, remaining on the staffs of Fred Pancoast and Richard Williamson through the 1975 season.

Mitchell was the first Black coach in program history.

“The entire city of Memphis and our football program mourn the loss of Coach Mitchell,” Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield said. “He was a pioneer, who accomplished so many wonderful things in his lifetime. We are forever grateful for his contributions and the standard he set.”