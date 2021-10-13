MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis kicks off the start of basketball season with Memphis Madness at the FedEx Forum.



The nation’s No. 1 recruiting team welcomes the public back to the Forum as well as introducing the new women’s head coach, Katrina Merriweather and her staff.



The event is slated for Wednesday, October 13, with doors opening at 6 pm. Memphis Madness begins at 7-9 pm.



A blue carpet event will be held from 5-6 outside, at the Forum plaza area. There will be music, games, cheer and dance performances.



Memphis Madness events include: special guest appearances, introducing both Tigers teams, a dunk contest, a 3-point contest, an NBA-style skill challenge, and a scrimmage between both teams.



Tickets are available on the GoTigersGo page.

