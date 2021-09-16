Memphis Madness returns to FedExForum

MEMPHIS — Circle October 13th on your calendar Tiger fans because that will be your first chance to see Penny Hardaway’s new look Tigers as Memphis Madness is back.

After last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Emoni Bates, Jalen Duren, Rasheed Wallace and the rest of that number-one recruiting class, they will all be there as one of the most talked about seasons of Tiger basketball tips off with Memphis Madness at FedExForum.

Fans will be treated to a dunk contest, 3-point shootout, NBA skills challenge and a scrimmage.

New women’s coach Katrina Merriweather and her team will also be on hand.
That’s October 13th but tickets go on sale, next week, September 22nd only at www.GoTigersGoTix.com.

