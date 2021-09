Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies high fives teammate Mike Conley #11 in the second quarter of Game One against the Portland Trailblazers in the first round of the 2015 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 19, 2015 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that they will waive center Marc Gasol after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers via 2024 second round draft pick for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin.

Marc Gasol helped lead the Grizzlies to seven consecutive playoff appearances in 2011-2017, including the Western Conference Finals in 2013.