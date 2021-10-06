MEMPHIS — Kyle Murphy scored twice, including the go-ahead penalty kick in the 74th minute as Memphis 901 FC matched the longest unbeaten streak in club history by beating Sporting Kansas City II, 3-1 out at Autozone Park.

With the win, 901 FC improves to 10-8-8 and its 38 points moves Memphis above the playoff line with six matches remaining.

“It was a great team performance and unbelievable effort,” said Memphis 901 FC Head Coach Ben Pirmann. “Things didn’t really go our way in the first half, and it wasn’t really what we needed despite having more chances. In the second half, we had to earn it. We’ve been in this building enough that we know when you play great here, it lingers. The emotional and mental focus from the boys was great.”

“For me, the most important thing is the three points,” Roland Lamah, who added the third goal in stoppage time, said. “When we play at home, we need to win every game. When I entered the game, the score was 1-1, so I listened to what coach said. I wasn’t starting, but I was ready, and I knew I could add my piece to the team. I’m happy for us.”

“It shows the character of the team,” Kyle Murphy said of the come-from-behind victory. “Whether we’re down a goal or two goals, we’re not going to give up, we’re going to keep fighting; we showed that tonight and I think we’ve shown that throughout the season. We’re going to keep going.”

Going right to Texas where 901 FC will play San Antonio FC on Sunday.