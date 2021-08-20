Memphis 901 Elite continues to impact our community’s youth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Rain or shine, Memphis 901 Elite comes out each day to make a difference in kids’ lives.

“Everything we’re doing is unity,” said 10U coach Lance Taylor.

And, making a lasting impact.

“We’re helping kids go to camps and stuff to give them the opportunity to better their life, said Memphis 901 Elite president Tino Thomas. “And, that’s what Memphis 901 Elite is about, give that kid an opportunity to have options when his days of high school are over with and planning on going to school.”

That means they’re giving kids the opportunity to see life outside of Memphis, traveling across the country to compete in the sport they love.

“I didn’t have it when I was growing up until I got to high school,” said 10U coach Demarquis Terry. “So, just to see 6, 7, 8, 9, 10-year-olds getting to travel everywhere it’s amazing.”

Terry, a former Tigers linebacker, is instilling that grind mentality he learned at the U of M.

“Just try to instill hard work, just come to work every day,” Terry said. “Not only is it going to help you in football, it’s going to help you in life.”

But for now, the teams are successful. The 10 under squad is ranked nationally winning the Youth National Championship in Louisville.

For the coaches, the wins are important, but it’s the change they can make for the youth in our community that’s far more rewarding.

“We just brought the city together,” said Taylor. “There’s a lot of killing, a lot of things going on in the city. We just want to bring what we can together. Whatever we can control, we want to control it and try to bring everybody together. We want to make a start right here with this foundation, with this family, and put 901 on the map.”

For more information on Memphis 901 Elite contact Brittany Young at msbrittany11@gmail.com or 901-493-5216.