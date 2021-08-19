Maurer to transfer from Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

KNOXVILLE — After missing more than a week of practice, Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer has taken his final snap on Rocky Top.

Maurer saying he’ll enter the transfer portal to “pursue other opportunities.” Maurer making the announcement on social media.

Maurer played in 12 games over two seasons at Tennessee, throwing for 550 yards and two touchdowns. Most of that coming in 2019.

The sophomore out of Ocala, Florida missed practice on August 11th, upset when he fell to fourth on the depth chart.

First year head coach Josh Heupel will now decide between fellow Sophomore Harrison Bailey and a pair of transfers, Former Virginia Tech graduate transfer Hendon Hooker or former Michigan signal caller Joe Milton to be the Vols’ starting quarterback.