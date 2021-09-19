Matt Corral named Walter Camp offensive player of the week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – For the second straight week, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has been named the FBS Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week.



Corral tied a program record with seven touchdowns and accounted for 403 total yards in the Rebels’ 61-21 win over Tulane on Saturday.



The Ventura, California, native finished the game 23-for-31 for 335 for three passing touchdowns and a career-high four TDs on the ground.



Corral is the first player in SEC history with three pass TDs and four rushing TDs in a single game. Former Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein (2012) is the only other FBS QB to ever accomplish that feat.

Corral has thrown a touchdown pass in 15 straight games, the third-longest streak in school history. He trails only Chad Kelly (22) and Eli Manning (16). Corral now ranks No. 4 at Ole Miss with 46 career touchdown passes and No. 6 in Ole Miss’ career record book with 5,935 passing yards.



Corral joins former quarterback Denard Robinson (Michigan, Sept. 5 and 12, 2010) and Lamar Jackson (Louisville, Sept, 4 and 11, 2016) as repeat Walter Camp Player of Week honorees. He also joins Jackson, Case Keenum (Houston), Jarvis Jones (Georgia), Adrian Peterson (Oklahoma) and Colt McCoy (Texas) as three-time Player of Week recipients.

Ole Miss will have an open week this weekend before traveling to Tuscaloosa, Oct. 2, to square off against top-ranked Alabama.