OXFORD, Miss. — It is set to be a big weekend down in Oxford this Saturday when the Rebels look to keep their SEC West title hopes alive against LSU and former Rebels head coach Ed Orgeron, who will step down in Baton Rouge at season’s end.

But making Saturday even more special, the school is set to retire the number of one of the Rebels all-time greats.

Eli Manning’s number 10.

Manning is still the school’s all-time leading passer with over 10,000 yards and 84 touchdowns, also number one on the school’s all time list.

It’s a ceremony delayed a year by COVID-19.

It is also just the third number to be retired by the Rebels, joining Chucky Mullins and Eli’s father, Archie Manning.

“Grew up an Ole Miss fan. Coming to games. Coming to the Grove and watching them on TV. To get to be here for five years and to play and have my jersey retired up there next to my Dad and Chucky Mullins, is gonna be special,” Manning said. “That was never the focus, never the goal is to get your number retired. It’s really to win games. To try to win an SEC Championship. Go to a good bowl game. Those were always the things, the things you are thinking about and working towards.”