Major changes looming in ’22 for Memphis’ stop on the PGA Tour

MEMPHIS — Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

Justin Thomas, Xander Schaullefe, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth.

They are some of the biggest names in golf and they are in Memphis and TPC Southwind this week for the third annual WGC-FedEx St, Jude Invitational this week. Just in time for some major news and major changes for this city’s annual stop on the PGA Tour.

This tournament is changing again. For the better.

From a Classic to an Invitational to the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Beginning next year, this event will replace the Northern Trust Open and kickoff the FedEx Cup Playoffs, August 11th through the 14th.

From the top 50 players in the world to hosting the top 125 players in golf as they vie for the FedEx Cup title and the 15 million dollar first place prize.

Memphis will be the first of three events in the FedEx Cup playoffs which ends with the Tour Championship in Atlanta, two weeks later.

“Everybody who’s out here is playing for those FedEx Cup Playoffs and to be able to kick them off in FedEx’s hometown, who is our biggest, our largest partner in professional golf with the PGA Tour, I think everybody’s in for a treat,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “They’re going to see the best players, not only in the world, you’re going to see the best players that have cumulatively played so well, all season long. To have them all here in Memphis will be just another great step in our history. Memphis, Tennessee is important to the golf world. We’ll continue to make impacts in the golf world and we’ll all do that while we make an unbelievable impact on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”