MAHS’ Miller commits to Tennessee

MEMPHIS — Another one of this city’s rising seniors in the class of 2022 making his college decision Monday, bringing good news to Rocky Top and first year Vols head coach Josh Heupel.

Four-star MAHS receiver Cameron Miller committing to the Volunteers with the 6’1”, 200-pounder picking UT over Alabama and Memphis.

Not an easy decision to make when you consider Miller’s dad and head coach Cedric Miller played for the tigers.

Heupel’s fast-paced, high scoring offense…too much for Miller to pass up.

“It fits my game so well because I’m an attacking player. I’m a downhill guy, trying to get the ball and be explosive in any aspect of the game,” Cameron Miller said. “Short field, middle of the field, down the field. It’s his offense. He wants to attack, attack, attack and that’s what I like.”

Making the interest of so many programs around the country even more impressive, Miller and MAHS didn’t even play football last year because of COVID-19.