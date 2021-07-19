MacIntyre expects his defense to make major strides in his second year at Memphis

SEATTLE, WA – OCTOBER 20: Head coach Mike MacIntyre of the Colorado Buffaloes heads off the field after the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. The Huskies beat the Buffaloes 27-13. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Two weeks to go..

That is all that’s left before the Tigers open fall camp for the upcoming college football season and you can count second year Tigers Defensive Coordinator Mike MacIntyre among the many of us…who just can’t wait.

How do I know? Because we asked him Monday night.

MacIntyre was the featured speaker and the first speaker of the year for the Touchdown Club of Memphis.

Macintyre is looking for his defense to make major strides in 2021 despite the loss of veteran starters like T.J. Carter, Joseph Dorceus and O’Bryan Goodson.

“We expect to play well. We do have some very good football players that have really bought in and are excited about playing,” MacIntyre said. “They love playing in the Liberty Bowl. They love playing here for Memphis. I’m excited about this season and this defense. At the end of the year last year, we really improved. We have a lot of guys back. They’re excited about the future. We’re starting back at square one and we’re going to work and see where it goes but I hope that we definitely are improved.”